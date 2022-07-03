 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV highlights

On TV Today 7/4/22

BASEBALL

10 a.m.;Marlins at Nationals;MLB

1 p.m.;Rays at Red Sox;MLB

3 p.m.;Cubs at Brewers;Marquee

3 p.m.;Royals at Astros;MLB

6 p.m.;Cardinals at Braves;BSMW

6 p.m.;Mets at Reds;MLB

7 p.m.;Twins at White Sox;NBCSCH

9:30 p.m.;Rockies at Dodgers;MLB

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;WNBA: Phoenix at Los Angeles;ESPN

SOCCER

8 p.m.;USL Championship: Colorado Springs vs. San Diego;ESPN2

TENNIS

7 a.m.;Wimbledon, Round of 16;ESPN

10 a.m.;Wimbledon, Round of 16;ESPN2

 

