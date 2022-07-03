On TV Today 7/4/22

BASEBALL
10 a.m.;Marlins at Nationals;MLB
1 p.m.;Rays at Red Sox;MLB
3 p.m.;Cubs at Brewers;Marquee
3 p.m.;Royals at Astros;MLB
6 p.m.;Cardinals at Braves;BSMW
6 p.m.;Mets at Reds;MLB
7 p.m.;Twins at White Sox;NBCSCH
9:30 p.m.;Rockies at Dodgers;MLB
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;WNBA: Phoenix at Los Angeles;ESPN
SOCCER
8 p.m.;USL Championship: Colorado Springs vs. San Diego;ESPN2
TENNIS
7 a.m.;Wimbledon, Round of 16;ESPN
10 a.m.;Wimbledon, Round of 16;ESPN2
