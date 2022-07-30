 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 7/31/22

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.;Formula 1: The Hungarian Grand Prix;ESPN

1:30 p.m.;NASCAR: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard;NBC

3 p.m.;NHRA: The Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals;Fox

BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.;Cardinals at Nationals;BSMW

12:30 p.m.;Brewers at Red Sox;MLB

1 p.m.;Athletics at White Sox;NBCSCH

3:30 p.m.;Twins at Padres;MLB 

6 p.m.;Cubs at Giants;ESPN

GOLF

7:30 a.m.;LPGA: The Women's Scottish Open;Golf

2 p.m.;PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic;CBS

SOCCER

10:30 a.m.;UEFA Women: Championship;ESPN

