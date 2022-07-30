On TV Today 7/31/22

AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.;Formula 1: The Hungarian Grand Prix;ESPN
1:30 p.m.;NASCAR: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard;NBC
3 p.m.;NHRA: The Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals;Fox
BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.;Cardinals at Nationals;BSMW
12:30 p.m.;Brewers at Red Sox;MLB
1 p.m.;Athletics at White Sox;NBCSCH
3:30 p.m.;Twins at Padres;MLB
6 p.m.;Cubs at Giants;ESPN
GOLF
7:30 a.m.;LPGA: The Women's Scottish Open;Golf
2 p.m.;PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic;CBS
SOCCER
10:30 a.m.;UEFA Women: Championship;ESPN
