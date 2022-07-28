On TV Today 7/29/22

AUTO RACING
5 p.m.;ARCA: The Reese's 200;FS1
8 p.m.;Truck: The TSport 200;FS1
BASEBALL
6 p.m.;Cardinals at Nationals;BSMW
7 p.m.;Athletics at White Sox;NBCSCH
8:30 p.m.;Twins at Padres;MLB
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;TBT: Quarterfinal;ESPN2
8 p.m.;TBT: Quarterfinal;ESPN2
FOOTBALL
8 p.m.;CFL: British Columbia at Saskatchewan;ESPN2
GOLF
9 a.m.;LPGA: The Women's Scottish Open;Golf
2 p.m.;PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic;Golf
SOCCER
10 p.m.;MLS: Seattle at LAFC;FS1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today