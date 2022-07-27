On TV Today 7/28/22

BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.;Marlins at Rays;MLB
7 p.m.;Mariners at Astros;FS1
8:30 p.m.;Cubs at Giants;Marquee
8:30 p.m.;Rangers at Angels;MLB
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;TBT: Quarterfinal;ESPN2
GOLF
9 a.m.;LPGA: The Women's Scottish Open;Golf
2 p.m.;PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic;Golf
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
