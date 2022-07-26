On TV Today 7/27/22

BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.;Braves at Phillies;MLB
2 p.m.;White Sox at Rockies;NBCSCH
2:30 p.m.;Diamondbacks at Giants;MLB
6 p.m.;Cardinals at Blue Jays;Marquee
6 p.m.;Yankees at Mets;ESPN
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.UEFA Women: Semifinal;ESPN2
