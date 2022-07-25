 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 7/26/22

BASEBALL

1 p.m.;Pirates at Cubs;Marquee

6 p.m.;Cardinals at Blue Jays;Marquee

6 p.m.;Yankees at Mets;TBS

7:30 p.m.;White Sox at Rockies;NBCSCH 

9 p.m.;Nationals at Dodgers;MLB    

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;TBT: Round of 32;ESPN2

8 p.m.;TBT: Round of 32;ESPN2

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.;UEFA Women: Semifinal;ESPN2

6:50 p.m.;Women: The America Cup;FS1

 

