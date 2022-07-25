On TV Today 7/26/22

BASEBALL
1 p.m.;Pirates at Cubs;Marquee
6 p.m.;Cardinals at Blue Jays;Marquee
6 p.m.;Yankees at Mets;TBS
7:30 p.m.;White Sox at Rockies;NBCSCH
9 p.m.;Nationals at Dodgers;MLB
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;TBT: Round of 32;ESPN2
8 p.m.;TBT: Round of 32;ESPN2
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.;UEFA Women: Semifinal;ESPN2
6:50 p.m.;Women: The America Cup;FS1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today