On TV Today 7/20/22

AWARDS SHOW
7 p.m.;The 2022 ESPYS;ABC
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.;TBT: Round of 16;ESPN
CYCLING
7 a.m.;The Tour de France, Stage 17;USA
GOLF
4 a.m.(Thu);The Amundi Evian Championship;Golf
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.;UEFA Women's Championship: Quarterfinal;ESPN2
6 p.m.;USL Championship: Phoenix Rising at Louisville City FC;ESPN2
6:50 p.m.;America Women's Cup: Colombia vs. Chile;FS1
8 p.m.;Club Friendly: Manchester City vs. Club América;ESPN2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today