topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 7/20/22

  • 0

AWARDS SHOW

7 p.m.;The 2022 ESPYS;ABC

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.;TBT: Round of 16;ESPN    

CYCLING

7 a.m.;The Tour de France, Stage 17;USA

GOLF

4  a.m.(Thu);The Amundi Evian Championship;Golf

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.;UEFA Women's Championship: Quarterfinal;ESPN2

6 p.m.;USL Championship: Phoenix Rising at Louisville City FC;ESPN2

6:50 p.m.;America Women's Cup: Colombia vs. Chile;FS1

8 p.m.;Club Friendly: Manchester City vs. Club América;ESPN2

 

