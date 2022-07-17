 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 7/18/22

  • 0

BASEBALL

7 p.m.;Home Run Derby;ESPN     

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.;UEFA Women: Iceland vs. France;ESPN2

3:55 p.m.;America Cup Women: Venezuela vs. Brazil;FS1

6:50 p.m.;America Cup Women: Peru vs. Uruguay;FS1

TRACK AND FIELD

8 a.m.;World Championships;USA

10:30 p.m.;World Championships;USA

