On TV Today 7/18/22

BASEBALL
7 p.m.;Home Run Derby;ESPN
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.;UEFA Women: Iceland vs. France;ESPN2
3:55 p.m.;America Cup Women: Venezuela vs. Brazil;FS1
6:50 p.m.;America Cup Women: Peru vs. Uruguay;FS1
TRACK AND FIELD
8 a.m.;World Championships;USA
10:30 p.m.;World Championships;USA
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
