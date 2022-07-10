On TV Today 7/11/22

BASEBALL
1 p.m.;Tigers at Royals;MLB
6 p.m.;Phillies at Cardinals;BSMW
6 p.m.;White Sox at Indians;NBCSCH
6 p.m.;Mets at Braves;FS1
9 p.m.;Diamondbacks at Giants;MLB
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;NBA Summer: Rockets vs. Spurs;ESPN
8 p.m.;NBA Summer: Magic vs. Thunder;ESPN
SOCCER
10:30 a.m.;UEFA Women: Austria vs. Northern Ireland;ESPN2
1:30 p.m.;UEFA Women: England vs. Norway;ESPN2
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
