TV highlights

On TV Today 7/11/22

BASEBALL

1 p.m.;Tigers at Royals;MLB 

6 p.m.;Phillies at Cardinals;BSMW 

6 p.m.;White Sox at Indians;NBCSCH  

6 p.m.;Mets at Braves;FS1

9 p.m.;Diamondbacks at Giants;MLB 

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;NBA Summer: Rockets vs. Spurs;ESPN

8 p.m.;NBA Summer: Magic vs. Thunder;ESPN

SOCCER

10:30 a.m.;UEFA Women: Austria vs. Northern Ireland;ESPN2

1:30 p.m.;UEFA Women: England vs. Norway;ESPN2

