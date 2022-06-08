On TV Today 6/9/22

BASEBALL
Noon;Cardinals at Rays;BSMW
1 p.m.;Dodgers at White Sox;NBCSCH
GOLF
2 p.m.;PGA: RBC Canadian Open;Golf
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Lightning at Rangers;ESPN
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.;UEFA Nations: Portugal vs. Czech Republic;FS1
SOFTBALL
6:30 p.m.;College World Series: Finals, Game 2;ESPN2
