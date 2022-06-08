 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 6/9/22

  • 0

BASEBALL

Noon;Cardinals at Rays;BSMW

1 p.m.;Dodgers at White Sox;NBCSCH

GOLF

2 p.m.;PGA: RBC Canadian Open;Golf 

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Lightning at Rangers;ESPN

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.;UEFA Nations: Portugal vs. Czech Republic;FS1

SOFTBALL

6:30 p.m.;College World Series: Finals, Game 2;ESPN2

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Famous Dave's closes in Bloomington

Famous Dave's closes in Bloomington

Employees were not given advance notice of the closure, but some may get new jobs at Alexander's Steakhouse, according to the restaurants' ownership.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News