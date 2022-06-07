 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 6/8/22

  • 0

BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.;Tigers at Pirates;MLB

6 p.m.;Cubs at Orioles;Marquee

6 p.m.;Cardinals at Rays;BSMW

7 p.m.;Dodgers at White Sox;NBCSCH 

8:30 p.m.;Mets at Padres;MLB 

BASKETBALL

8 p.m.;NBA Finals: Warriors at Celtics;ABC

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Oilers at Avalanche;TNT

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.;UEFA Nations: Belgium vs. Poland;FS1

SOFTBALL

7:30 p.m.;College World Series: Finals, Game 1;ESPN

TRACK AND FIELD

6:30 p.m.;NCAA Men's Outdoor Championship;ESPN2

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Famous Dave's closes in Bloomington

Famous Dave's closes in Bloomington

Employees were not given advance notice of the closure, but some may get new jobs at Alexander's Steakhouse, according to the restaurants' ownership.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News