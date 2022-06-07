On TV Today 6/8/22

BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.;Tigers at Pirates;MLB
6 p.m.;Cubs at Orioles;Marquee
6 p.m.;Cardinals at Rays;BSMW
7 p.m.;Dodgers at White Sox;NBCSCH
8:30 p.m.;Mets at Padres;MLB
BASKETBALL
8 p.m.;NBA Finals: Warriors at Celtics;ABC
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Oilers at Avalanche;TNT
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.;UEFA Nations: Belgium vs. Poland;FS1
SOFTBALL
7:30 p.m.;College World Series: Finals, Game 1;ESPN
TRACK AND FIELD
6:30 p.m.;NCAA Men's Outdoor Championship;ESPN2
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
