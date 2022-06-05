On TV Today 6/6/22

BASEBALL
6 p.m.;NCAA Regionals;ESPN2
8:30 p.m.;Mets at Padres;MLB
9 p.m.;NCAA Regionals;ESPN2
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Avalanche at Oilers;TNT
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.;UEFA Nations: Croatia vs. France;FS1
SOFTBALL
11 a.m.;College World Series;ESPN
1:30 p.m.;College World Series, if necessary;ESPN
6 p.m.;College World Series;ESPN
8:30 p.m.;College World Series, if necessary;ESPN
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
