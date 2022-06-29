On TV Today 6/30/22

BASEBALL
Noon;Twins at Guardians;MLB
5 p.m.;Yankees at Astros;MLB
7 p.m.;Reds at Cubs;Marquee
9 p.m.;Padres at Dodgers;FS1
FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.;CFL: British Columbia at Ottawa;ESPN2
GOLF
2 p.m.;PGA: The John Deere Classic;Golf
TENNIS
10 a.m.;Wimbledon, second round;ESPN
5 a.m. (Fri);Wimbledon, second round;ESPN
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
