 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 6/3/22

  • 0

BASEBALL

1 p.m.;Cardinals at Cubs;Marquee,BSMW

6 p.m.;White Sox at Rays;NBCSCH 

FOOTBALL

7 p.m.;USFL: Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey;USA

GOLF

1 p.m.;The Memorial Tournament;Golf

2 p.m.;U.S. Women's Open;USA

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Lightning at Rangers;ESPN

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.;UEFA Nations: Belgium vs. Netherlands;FS1

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.;College World Series;ESPN2 

8:30 p.m.;College World Series;ESPN2

TENNIS

10 a.m.;French Open, semifinals;NBC

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Famous Dave's closes in Bloomington

Famous Dave's closes in Bloomington

Employees were not given advance notice of the closure, but some may get new jobs at Alexander's Steakhouse, according to the restaurants' ownership.

Jay C. Fitzgerald

Jay C. Fitzgerald

HEYWORTH — Jay C. Fitzgerald, 44, Heyworth, IL, passed away on May 31, 2022 in Heyworth, IL.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News