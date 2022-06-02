On TV Today 6/3/22

BASEBALL
1 p.m.;Cardinals at Cubs;Marquee,BSMW
6 p.m.;White Sox at Rays;NBCSCH
FOOTBALL
7 p.m.;USFL: Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey;USA
GOLF
1 p.m.;The Memorial Tournament;Golf
2 p.m.;U.S. Women's Open;USA
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Lightning at Rangers;ESPN
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.;UEFA Nations: Belgium vs. Netherlands;FS1
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.;College World Series;ESPN2
8:30 p.m.;College World Series;ESPN2
TENNIS
10 a.m.;French Open, semifinals;NBC
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
