TV highlights

On TV Today 6/29/22

BASEBALL

Noon;Astros at Mets;MLB

6 p.m.;Braves at Phillies;MLB

6:30 p.m.;Marlins at Cardinals;BSMW

7 p.m.;Reds at Cubs;Marquee

8:30 p.m.;White Sox at Angels;NBCSCH

SOCCER

9:30 p.m.;MLS: FC Dallas at LA FC;FS1

TENNIS

10 a.m.;Wimbledon, second round;ESPN

5 a.m. (Thu);Wimbledon, second round;ESPN

 

