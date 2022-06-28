On TV Today 6/29/22

BASEBALL
Noon;Astros at Mets;MLB
6 p.m.;Braves at Phillies;MLB
6:30 p.m.;Marlins at Cardinals;BSMW
7 p.m.;Reds at Cubs;Marquee
8:30 p.m.;White Sox at Angels;NBCSCH
SOCCER
9:30 p.m.;MLS: FC Dallas at LA FC;FS1
TENNIS
10 a.m.;Wimbledon, second round;ESPN
5 a.m. (Thu);Wimbledon, second round;ESPN
