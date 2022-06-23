On TV Today 6/24/22

AUTO RACING
7 p.m.;Truck: The Rackley Roofing 200;FS1
BASEBALL
7 p.m.;Orioles at White Sox;NBCSCH
FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.;CFL: Hamilton at Winnipeg;ESPN2
GOLF
10 a.m.;Women's PGA Championship;Golf
2 p.m.;PGA: The Travelers Championship;Golf
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Stanley Cup Final: Lightning at Avalanche;ABC
