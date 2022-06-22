On TV Today 6/23/22

BASEBALL
11 a.m.;Giants at Braves;MLB
11:30 a.m.;Cubs at Pirates;Marquee
1 p.m.;Cardinals at Brewers;BSMW
1 p.m.;College World Series;ESPN
6 p.m.;Astros at Yankees;MLB
6 p.m.;College World Series;ESPN2
7 p.m.;Orioles at White Sox;NBCSCH
10 p.m.;Phillies at Padres;MLB
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.;NBA Draft: Round 1;ABC,ESPN
10 p.m.;NBA Draft: Round 2;ESPN
GOLF
10 a.m.;Women's PGA Championship;Golf
2 p.m.;PGA: The Travelers Championship;Golf
