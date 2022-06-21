On TV Today 6/22/22

BASEBALL
1 p.m.;Blue Jays at White Sox;NBCSCH
1 p.m.;Mets at Astros;MLB
1 p.m.;College World Series;ESPN
4 p.m.;Phillies at Rangers;MLB
6 p.m.;Cubs at Pirates;Marquee
6 p.m.;Tigers at Red Sox;MLB
6 p.m.;College World Series;ESPN
7 p.m.;Cardinals at Brewers;BSMW
9 p.m.;Royals at Angels;MLB
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;WNBA: New York at Connecticut;ESPN2
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Stanley Cup Final: Avalanche at Lightning, Game 4;ABC
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
