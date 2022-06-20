On TV Today 6/21/22

BASEBALL
1 p.m.;College World Series;ESPN
6 p.m.;Cubs at Pirates;Marquee
6 p.m.;College World Series;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Giants at Braves;TBS
7 p.m.;Cardinals at Brewers;BSMW
7 p.m.;Blue Jays at White Sox;NBCSCH
8:30 p.m.;Diamondbacks at Padres;MLB
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;NHL Rewards;ESPN
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
