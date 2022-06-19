On TV Today 6/20/22

BASEBALL
Noon;Marlins at Mets;MLB
1 p.m.;CWS: Auburn vs. Stanford;ESPN
6 p.m.;Cubs at Pirates;Marquee
6 p.m.;CWS: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas;ESPN2
7 p.m.;Cardinals at Brewers;BSMW
7 p.m.;Blue Jays at White Sox;NBCSCH
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Stanley Cup Final: Avalanche at Lightning;ABC
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.;Athletes Unlimited: Team Gold vs. Team Blue;ESPN2
8:30 p.m.;Athletes Unlimited: Team Orange vs. Team Blue;ESPN2
