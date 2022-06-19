 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 6/20/22

  • 0

BASEBALL

Noon;Marlins at Mets;MLB 

1 p.m.;CWS: Auburn vs. Stanford;ESPN

6 p.m.;Cubs at Pirates;Marquee 

6 p.m.;CWS: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas;ESPN2

7 p.m.;Cardinals at Brewers;BSMW

7 p.m.;Blue Jays at White Sox;NBCSCH 

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Stanley Cup Final: Avalanche at Lightning;ABC

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.;Athletes Unlimited: Team Gold vs. Team Blue;ESPN2

8:30 p.m.;Athletes Unlimited: Team Orange vs. Team Blue;ESPN2

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News