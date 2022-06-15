 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 6/16/22

  • 0

BASEBALL

1 p.m.;Padres at Cubs;Marquee

6 p.m.;Rays at Yankees;MLB

9 p.m.;Angels at Mariners;MLB

BASKETBALL

8 p.m.;NBA Finals: Warriors at Celtics, Game 6;ABC

FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.;CFL: Montreal at Toronto;ESPN2

GOLF

8:30 a.m.;U.S. Open, first round;USA

1 p.m.;U.S. Open, first round;NBC

2 p.m.;LPGA: The Meijer Classic;Golf

4 p.m.;U.S. Open, first round;USA

 

