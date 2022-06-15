On TV Today 6/16/22

BASEBALL
1 p.m.;Padres at Cubs;Marquee
6 p.m.;Rays at Yankees;MLB
9 p.m.;Angels at Mariners;MLB
BASKETBALL
8 p.m.;NBA Finals: Warriors at Celtics, Game 6;ABC
FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.;CFL: Montreal at Toronto;ESPN2
GOLF
8:30 a.m.;U.S. Open, first round;USA
1 p.m.;U.S. Open, first round;NBC
2 p.m.;LPGA: The Meijer Classic;Golf
4 p.m.;U.S. Open, first round;USA
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
