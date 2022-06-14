On TV Today 6/15/22

BASEBALL
Noon;White Sox at Tigers;NBCSCH
Noon;Marlins at Phillies;MLB
3 p.m.;Reds at Diamondbacks;MLB
5:30 p.m.;Mets at Brewers;FS1
6:30 p.m.;Pirates at Cardinals;BSMW
7 p.m.;Padres at Cubs;Marquee
9 p.m.;Dodgers at Angels;MLB
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Stanley Cup Final: Lightning at Avalanche;ABC,ESPN
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.;Athletes Unlimited: Team Golf vs. Team Blue;ESPN2
9:30 p.m.;Athletes Unlimited: Team Orange vs. Team Blue;ESPN2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today