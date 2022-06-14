 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV highlights

On TV Today 6/15/22

BASEBALL

Noon;White Sox at Tigers;NBCSCH

Noon;Marlins at Phillies;MLB

3 p.m.;Reds at Diamondbacks;MLB 

5:30 p.m.;Mets at Brewers;FS1

6:30 p.m.;Pirates at Cardinals;BSMW 

7 p.m.;Padres at Cubs;Marquee

9 p.m.;Dodgers at Angels;MLB

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Stanley Cup Final: Lightning at Avalanche;ABC,ESPN

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.;Athletes Unlimited: Team Golf vs. Team Blue;ESPN2

9:30 p.m.;Athletes Unlimited: Team Orange vs. Team Blue;ESPN2

