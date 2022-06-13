On TV Today 6/14/22

BASEBALL
Noon;Pirates at Cardinals;BSMW
6 p.m.;White Sox at Tigers;NBCSCH
6 p.m.;Yankees at Rays;TBS
6 p.m.;Braves at Nationals;MLB
6:30 p.m.;Pirates at Cardinals;BSMW
7 p.m.;Padres at Cubs;Marquee
9 p.m.;Dodgers at Angels;TBS
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;WNBA: Phoenix at Washington;ESPN2
8 p.m.;WNBA: Seattle at Minnesota;ESPN2
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.;UEFA Nations: Germany vs. Italy;FS1
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
