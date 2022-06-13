 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 6/14/22

  • 0

BASEBALL

Noon;Pirates at Cardinals;BSMW 

6 p.m.;White Sox at Tigers;NBCSCH 

6 p.m.;Yankees at Rays;TBS

6 p.m.;Braves at Nationals;MLB

6:30 p.m.;Pirates at Cardinals;BSMW 

7 p.m.;Padres at Cubs;Marquee

9 p.m.;Dodgers at Angels;TBS 

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;WNBA: Phoenix at Washington;ESPN2

8 p.m.;WNBA: Seattle at Minnesota;ESPN2

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.;UEFA Nations: Germany vs. Italy;FS1

