On TV Today 6/13/22

BASEBALL
11 a.m.;NCAA: Super Regional;ESPN2
2 p.m.;NCAA: Super Regional;ESPN2
5 p.m.;NCAA: Super Regional;ESPN2
6 p.m.;White Sox at Tigers;NBCSCH
6:30 p.m.;Pirates at Cardinals;BSMW
7 p.m.;Padres at Cubs;Marquee
7 p.m.;Astros at Rangers;MLB
8 p.m.;NCAA: Super Regional;ESPN2
BASKETBALL
8 p.m.;NBA Finals: Celtics at Warriors, Game 5;ABC
SOFTBALL
7:30 p.m.;Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Gold;ESPN
