BASEBALL
6 p.m., NY Mets at Atlanta;TBS
6:05 p.m., Chicago White Sox at NY Yankees;NBCSCH
7:05 p.m., St. Louis at Texas;MLBN
8:30 p.m., Seattle at San Diego OR Chicago Cubs at LA Angels;MLBN
8:40 p.m., Chicago Cubs at LA Angels;Marquee
TENNIS
4 a.m., ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris;TENNIS
5 a.m., ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris;TENNIS
1 p.m., ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris;TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m., Indiana at Chicago;CBSSN
9 p.m., Los Angeles at Seattle;CBSSN
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
