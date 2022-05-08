On TV Today 5/9/22

BASEBALL
7 p.m.;Indians at White Sox;NBCSCH
7 p.m.;Athletics at Tigers;MLB
8:30 p.m.;Cubs at Padres;Marquee
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Celtics at Bucks;TNT
9 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Grizzlies at Warriors;TNT
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Rangers at Penguins;ESPN
6 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Panthers at Capitals;TBS
8:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Avalanche at Predators;ESPN
8:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Flames at Stars;TBS
