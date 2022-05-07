 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 5/8/22

  • 0

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.;NASCAR: The Goodyear 400;FS1

BASEBALL

10:30 a.m.;White Sox at Red Sox;NBC

1 p.m.;Tigers at Astros:MLB 

3 p.m.;Cardinals at Giants;BSMW+

4 p.m.;Nationals at Angels;MLB

6 p.m.;Dodgers at Cubs;ESPN

BASKETBALL

2:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Suns at Mavericks;ESPN

7 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Heat at 76ers;TNT

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

3 p.m.;NCAA Women's Championship;ESPN2

BOWLING

Noon;PBA Playoffs: Semifinals;Fox

FOOTBALL

2 p.m.;USFL: Houston vs. New Orleans;NBC

GOLF

2 p.m.;PGA: Wells Fargo Championship;CBS

2 p.m.;Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic;Golf

HOCKEY

11:30 a.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Hurricanes at Bruins;ESPN

3:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Wild at Blues;TBS

6 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Maple Leafs at Lightning;TBS

9 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Oilers at Kings;TBS

SOCCER

8 a.m.;Leeds United at Arsenal:USA

10:30 a.m.;Premier League;NBC

6 p.m.;MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC;FS1

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Leah Marlene living her dreams after 'American Idol' success

Watch now: Leah Marlene living her dreams after 'American Idol' success

It’s no secret that the Normal-raised, top 10 American Idol contestant Leah Marlene had set her heart on musical ambitions early on in life. In fact, it’s long been public record.

The Pantagraph’s Flying Horse page got a glimpse of Marlene's dream in the making about ten years ago. Check out the story below to hear what she had to say about a career in music when she was in fifth grade.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News