On TV Today 5/8/22

AUTO RACING
2 p.m.;NASCAR: The Goodyear 400;FS1
BASEBALL
10:30 a.m.;White Sox at Red Sox;NBC
1 p.m.;Tigers at Astros:MLB
3 p.m.;Cardinals at Giants;BSMW+
4 p.m.;Nationals at Angels;MLB
6 p.m.;Dodgers at Cubs;ESPN
BASKETBALL
2:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Suns at Mavericks;ESPN
7 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Heat at 76ers;TNT
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
3 p.m.;NCAA Women's Championship;ESPN2
BOWLING
Noon;PBA Playoffs: Semifinals;Fox
FOOTBALL
2 p.m.;USFL: Houston vs. New Orleans;NBC
GOLF
2 p.m.;PGA: Wells Fargo Championship;CBS
2 p.m.;Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic;Golf
HOCKEY
11:30 a.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Hurricanes at Bruins;ESPN
3:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Wild at Blues;TBS
6 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Maple Leafs at Lightning;TBS
9 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Oilers at Kings;TBS
SOCCER
8 a.m.;Leeds United at Arsenal:USA
10:30 a.m.;Premier League;NBC
6 p.m.;MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC;FS1