topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 5/6/22

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.;Truck: The Dead On Tools 200;FS1

BASEBALL

1 p.m.;Dodgers at Cubs;Marquee

9 p.m.;Cardinals at Giants;BSMW+

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Heat at 76ers;ESPN

8:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Suns at Mavericks;ESPN

GOLF

11 a.m.;Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic;Golf

1 p.m.;PGA: Wells Fargo Championship;Golf

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Hurricanes at Bruins;TNT

6:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Maple Leafs at Lightning;TBS

8:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Wild at Blues;TNT,BSMW

9 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Oilers at Kings;TBS

HORSE RACING

Noon;Kentucky Oaks Day: From Churchill Downs;USA

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.;Northwestern at Minnesota;ESPN2

6 p.m.;Oklahoma State at Oklahoma;ESPN2

 

