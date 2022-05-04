On TV Today 5/5/22

BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.;Angels at Red Sox;MLB
5:30 p.m.;Mets at Phillies;MLB
8:30 p.m.;Cardinals at Giants;BSMW
8:30 p.m.;Rays at Mariners;MLB
GOLF
1 p.m.;PGA: Wells Fargo Championship;Golf
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Penguins at Rangers;TNT
6:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Capitals at Panthers;TBS
8:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Predators at Avalanche;TNT
9 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Stars at Flames;TBS
SOFTBALL
8 p.m.;Oklahoma State at Oklahoma;ESPN2
