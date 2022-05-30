On TV Today 5/31/22

BASEBALL
6 p.m.;White Sox at Blue Jays;NBCSCH
6 p.m.;Angels at Yankees;TBS
6:30 p.m.;Padres at Cardinals;BSMW
7 p.m.;Brewers at Cubs;Marquee
9 p.m.;Pirates at Dodgers;MLB
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.;WNBA: Phoenix at Chicago;ESPN2
9 p.m.;WNBA: Connecticut at Las Vegas;ESPN2
GOLF
11 a.m.;NCAA Men's Individual Team Championships;Golf
4 p.m.;NCAA Men's Individual Team Championships;Golf
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Oilers at Avalanche;TNT
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today