TV highlights

On TV Today 5/31/22

BASEBALL

6 p.m.;White Sox at Blue Jays;NBCSCH

6 p.m.;Angels at Yankees;TBS

6:30 p.m.;Padres at Cardinals;BSMW

7 p.m.;Brewers at Cubs;Marquee

9 p.m.;Pirates at Dodgers;MLB 

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.;WNBA: Phoenix at Chicago;ESPN2

9 p.m.;WNBA: Connecticut at Las Vegas;ESPN2

GOLF

11 a.m.;NCAA Men's Individual Team Championships;Golf

4 p.m.;NCAA Men's Individual Team Championships;Golf

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Oilers at Avalanche;TNT 

 

