On TV Today 5/30/22

BASEBALL
Noon;Brewers at Cubs;Marquee
Noon;Twins at Tigers;MLB
1 p.m.;Padres at Cardinals;BSMW
3 p.m.;Giants at Phillies;MLB
6 p.m.;Nationals at Mets;MLB
6:30 p.m.;Brewers at Cubs;Marquee
9 p.m.;Pirates at Dodgers;MLB
GOLF
4 p.m.;NCAA Men's Individual Championships;Golf
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Stanley Cup: Rangers at Hurricanes;ESPN
LACROSSE
Noon;NCAA: Men's Championship;ESPN
TENNIS
10 a.m.;The French Open, Round of 16;NBC
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today