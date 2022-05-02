On TV Today 5/3/22

BASEBALL
2 p.m.;Braves at Mets;FS1
6:30 p.m.;White Sox at Cubs;NBCSCH,Marquee
7 p.m.;Cardinals at Royals;BSMW
9 p.m.;Giants at Dodgers;TBS
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Bucks at Celtics; TNT
8:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Warriors at Grizzlies;TNT
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Penguins at Rangers;ESPN
6:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Capitals at Panthers;ESPN2
8:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Predators at Avalanche;ESPN
9 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Stars at Flames;ESPN2
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today