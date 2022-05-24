On TV Today 5/25/22

BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.;Rockies at Pirates;MLB
2:30 p.m.;Mets at Giants;MLB
5:30 p.m.;Cubs at Reds;Marquee
6 p.m.;Phillies at Braves;MLB
7 p.m.;Red Sox at White Sox;NBCSCH
9:30 p.m.;Rangers at Angels;MLB
BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Celtics at Heat;ESPN
GOLF
12:30 p.m.;The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play;Golf
4 p.m.;Women: NCAA Team Match Play Championship;Golf
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Blues at Avalanche;TNT
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today