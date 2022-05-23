On TV Today 5/24/22

BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.;Cubs at Reds;Marquee
5:30 p.m.;Marlins at Rays;MLB
6:30 p.m.;Blue Jays at Cardinals;BSMW
7 p.m.;Red Sox at White Sox;NBCSCH
8:30 p.m.;Brewers at Padres;TBS
BASKETBALL
8 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Warriors at Mavericks;TNT
GOLF
11 a.m.;Women: NCAA Team Match Play Quarterfinals;Golf
4 p.m.;Women: NCAA Team Match Play Semifinals;Golf
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Hurricanes at Rangers;ESPN
8:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Flames at Oilers;ESPN
