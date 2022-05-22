On TV Today 5/23/22

BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.;Cubs at Reds;Marquee
6 p.m.;Dodgers at Nationals;MLB
6:30 p.m.;Blue Jays at Cardinals;BSMW
BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Heat at Celtics;ABC
GOLF
4 p.m.;NCAA Individual Women's Championships;Golf
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Panthers at Lightning;TNT
8:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Avalanche at Blues;TNT
