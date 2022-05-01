On TV Today 5/2/22

BASEBALL
Noon;Royals at Cardinals;BSMW
1 p.m.;Angels at White Sox;NBCSCH
6 p.m.;Braves at Mets;MLB
10 p.m.;Rays at Athletics;MLB
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: 76ers at Heat; TNT
9 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Mavericks at Suns;TNT
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Bruins at Hurricanes;ESPN
6:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Lightning at Maple Leafs;ESPN2
8:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Blues at Wild;ESPN,BSMW
9 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Kings at Oilers;ESPN2
SOCCER
2 p.m.;Brentford at Manchester United;USA
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
