On TV Today 5/19/22

BASEBALL
Noon;Cardinals at Mets;BSMW
Noon;Padres at Phillies;MLB
1 p.m.;White Sox at Royals;NBCSCH
6 p.m.;Mariners at Red Sox;MLB
6:30 p.m.;Diamonbacks at Cubs;Marquee
BASKETBALL
2 p.m.;NBA Draft Combine;ESPN
7:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Celtics at Heat;ESPN
GOLF
1 p.m.;The PGA Championship;ESPN
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Lightning at Panthers;TNT
8:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Blues at Avalanche;TNT
SOCCER
1:45 p.m.;Crystal Palace at Everton;USA
