topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 5/19/22

  • 0

BASEBALL

Noon;Cardinals at Mets;BSMW

Noon;Padres at Phillies;MLB

1 p.m.;White Sox at Royals;NBCSCH

6 p.m.;Mariners at Red Sox;MLB

6:30 p.m.;Diamonbacks at Cubs;Marquee 

BASKETBALL

2 p.m.;NBA Draft Combine;ESPN

7:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Celtics at Heat;ESPN

GOLF

1 p.m.;The PGA Championship;ESPN

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Lightning at Panthers;TNT

8:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Blues at Avalanche;TNT 

SOCCER

1:45 p.m.;Crystal Palace at Everton;USA

