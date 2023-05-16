BASEBALL
12 p.m., Pittsburgh at Detroit;MLBN
6 p.m., Seattle at Boston OR Tampa Bay at NY Mets;MLBN
6:45 p.m., Milwaukee at St. Louis Cardinals;BSMW
7:10 p.m., Chicago Cubs at Houston;Marquee
7:10 p.m., Cleveland at Chicago White Sox;NBCSCH
9 p.m., Atlanta at Texas OR Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (Joined in Progress);MLBN
BASKETBALL
1 p.m., NBA Draft Combine 2023: From Chicago;ESPN2
7:30 p.m., Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 1;TNT
SOCCER
2 p.m., UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Manchester City;CBS
6:30 p.m., MLS: D.C. United at Philadelphia Union;FS1
TENNIS
6 a.m., Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Quarterfinals;TENNIS
12 p.m., Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Quarterfinals;TENNIS
Tags
- Playoff
- Stanley Cup
- Nba Playoffs
- Espn2
- Tour De France
- Marquee
- World Cup
- Tv Broadcasting
- Organic Chemistry
- Journalism
- Tennis
- Basketball
- Golf
- Sports
- Prehistory
- Soccer (us)
- American Football
- Ice Hockey
- Weapons
- Zoology
- Skating
- Entertainment
- Politics
- Motor Racing
- Ornithology
- Equestrian Sports
- Institutions
- University
- The Bible
- Linguistics
- Hockey
- Baseball
- Meteorology
- Botany
- Athletics
- Construction Industry
- Technology
- The Economy
- Motorcycling
- Religion
- Hydrography
- Games And Toys
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.