On TV Today 5/17/22

BASEBALL
1 p.m.;White Sox at Royals;NBCSCH
6 p.m.;Cardinals at Mets;BSMW
6 p.m.;White Sox at Royals;NBCSCH
6 p.m.;Astros at Red Sox;TBS
6:30 p.m.;Pirates at Cubs;Marquee
9 p.m.;Diamondbacks at Dodgers;MLB
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.;NBA Draft Lottery;ESPN
7:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Celtics at Heat;ESPN
HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Lightning at Panthers;TNT
9 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Blues at Avalanche;TNT
SOCCER
1:45 p.m.;Liverpool at Southampton;USA
