topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 5/17/22

BASEBALL

1 p.m.;White Sox at Royals;NBCSCH 

6 p.m.;Cardinals at Mets;BSMW

6 p.m.;White Sox at Royals;NBCSCH  

6 p.m.;Astros at Red Sox;TBS

6:30 p.m.;Pirates at Cubs;Marquee

9 p.m.;Diamondbacks at Dodgers;MLB

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.;NBA Draft Lottery;ESPN

7:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Celtics at Heat;ESPN

HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Lightning at Panthers;TNT

9 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Blues at Avalanche;TNT

SOCCER

1:45 p.m.;Liverpool at Southampton;USA

 

