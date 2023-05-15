BASEBALL
6:45 p.m., Milwaukee at St. Louis Cardinals;BSMW
7 p.m., Chicago Cubs at Houston;TBS,Marquee
7:10 p.m., Cleveland at Chicago White Sox;NBCSCH
9 p.m., Minnesota at LA Dodgers OR Philadelphia at San Francisco;MLBN
BASKETBALL
7 p.m., NBA Draft Lottery 2023: From New York;ESPN
7:40 p.m., LA Lakers at Denver;ESPN
7:40 p.m., LA Lakers at Denver;ESPN2
SOCCER
2 p.m., UEFA Champions League: AC Milan at Inter Milan;CBS
TENNIS
4 a.m., Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinals, Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds;TENNIS
5 a.m., Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinals, Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds;TENNIS
12 p.m., Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinals, Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds;TENNIS
