On TV Today 5/14/22

AUTO RACING
1 p.m.;ARCA: The Dutch Boy 150;FS1
2:30 p.m.;IndyCar: Grand Prix of Indianapolis;NBC
7 p.m.;Truck: Camping World Race at Kansas;FS1
BASEBALL
1 p.m.;Giants at Cardinals;BSMW
3 p.m.;Padres at Braves;FS1
6 p.m.;Yankees at White Sox;NBCSCH
6 p.m.;Red Sox at Rangers;MLB
7 p.m.;Cubs at Diamondbacks;Marquee
9 p.m.;Phillies at Dodgers;MLB
FOOTBALL
2 p.m.;USFL: New Orleans vs. New Jersey;Fox
GOLF
2 p.m.;PGA: The AT&T Byron Nelson;CBS
2 p.m.;Champions: The Regions Tradition;Golf
4 p.m.;The Cognizant Founders Cup;Golf
HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Bruins at Hurricanes;ESPN
6 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Lightning at Maple Leafs;TNT
9 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Kings at Oilers;ESPN
SOCCER
8 a.m.;Bundesliga League;ESPN