On TV Today 5/14/22

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.;ARCA: The Dutch Boy 150;FS1

2:30 p.m.;IndyCar: Grand Prix of Indianapolis;NBC

7 p.m.;Truck: Camping World Race at Kansas;FS1

BASEBALL

1 p.m.;Giants at Cardinals;BSMW

3 p.m.;Padres at Braves;FS1

6 p.m.;Yankees at White Sox;NBCSCH

6 p.m.;Red Sox at Rangers;MLB

7 p.m.;Cubs at Diamondbacks;Marquee

9 p.m.;Phillies at Dodgers;MLB

FOOTBALL

2 p.m.;USFL: New Orleans vs. New Jersey;Fox

GOLF

2 p.m.;PGA: The AT&T Byron Nelson;CBS

2 p.m.;Champions: The Regions Tradition;Golf

4 p.m.;The Cognizant Founders Cup;Golf

HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Bruins at Hurricanes;ESPN

6 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Lightning at Maple Leafs;TNT

9 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Kings at Oilers;ESPN

SOCCER

8 a.m.;Bundesliga League;ESPN

 

