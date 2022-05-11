On TV Today 5/12/22

BASEBALL
Noon;Orioles at Cardinals;BSMW
Noon;Astros at Twins;MLB
7 p.m.;Yankees at White Sox;NBCSCH
7 p.m.;Royals at Rangers;MLB
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Heat at 76ers;ESPN
8:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Suns at Mavericks;ESPN
FOOTBALL
7 p.m.;NFL Schedule Release;ESPN2,NFL,FS1
GOLF
9:30 a.m.;The Cognizant Founders Cup;Golf
12:30 p.m.;Champions: The Regions Tradition;Golf
3 p.m.;PGA: The AT&T Byron Nelson;Golf
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Hurricanes at Bruins;TNT
6:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Maple Leafs at Lightning;TBS
8:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Wild at Blues;BSMW,TNT
9 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Oilers at Kings;TBS
SOCCER
1:45 p.m.;Premier League;USA
TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m.;American Track League;ESPN2