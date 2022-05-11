 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On TV Today 5/12/22

BASEBALL

Noon;Orioles at Cardinals;BSMW

Noon;Astros at Twins;MLB

7 p.m.;Yankees at White Sox;NBCSCH

7 p.m.;Royals at Rangers;MLB

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Heat at 76ers;ESPN

8:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Suns at Mavericks;ESPN

FOOTBALL

7 p.m.;NFL Schedule Release;ESPN2,NFL,FS1

GOLF

9:30 a.m.;The Cognizant Founders Cup;Golf

12:30 p.m.;Champions: The Regions Tradition;Golf

3 p.m.;PGA: The AT&T Byron Nelson;Golf

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Hurricanes at Bruins;TNT

6:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Maple Leafs at Lightning;TBS

8:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Wild at Blues;BSMW,TNT

9 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Oilers at Kings;TBS

SOCCER

1:45 p.m.;Premier League;USA

TRACK AND FIELD

5 p.m.;American Track League;ESPN2

