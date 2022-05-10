On TV Today 5/11/22

BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.;Blue Jays at Yankees;MLB
1 p.m.;Indians at White Sox;NBCSCH
2:30 p.m.;Phillies at Mariners;MLB
3 p.m.;Cubs at Padres;Marquee
6 p.m.;Rays at Angels;FS1
6:30 p.m.;Orioles at Cardinals;BSMW
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Bucks at Celtics;TNT
8:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Warriors at Grizzlies;TNT
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Penguins at Rangers;ESPN
6:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Capitals at Panthers;ESPN2
8:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Stars at Flames;ESPN
SOCCER
1:45 p.m.;Manchester City at Wolverhampton;USA