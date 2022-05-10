 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 5/11/22

BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.;Blue Jays at Yankees;MLB

1 p.m.;Indians at White Sox;NBCSCH

2:30 p.m.;Phillies at Mariners;MLB

3 p.m.;Cubs at Padres;Marquee

6 p.m.;Rays at Angels;FS1

6:30 p.m.;Orioles at Cardinals;BSMW

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Bucks at Celtics;TNT

8:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Warriors at Grizzlies;TNT

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Penguins at Rangers;ESPN

6:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Capitals at Panthers;ESPN2

8:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Stars at Flames;ESPN

SOCCER

1:45 p.m.;Manchester City at Wolverhampton;USA 

