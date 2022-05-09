 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV highlights

On TV Today 5/10/22

BASEBALL

Noon;Athletics at Tigers;MLB 

6 p.m.;Red Sox at Braves;TBS

6:30 p.m.;Orioles at Cardinals;BSMW+

7 p.m.;Indians at White Sox;NBCSCH

8:30 p.m.;Cubs at Padres;Marquee

8:30 p.m.;Phillies at Mariners;MLB

BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: 76ers at Heat;TNT

9 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Mavericks at Suns;TNT

HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.;NHL Draft Lottery;ESPN

6 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Bruins at Hurricanes;ESPN

6:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Lightning at Maple Leafs;ESPN2

8:30 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Blues at Wild;BSMW,ESPN

9 p.m.;Stanley Cup Playoffs: Kings at Oilers;ESPN2

SOCCER

2 p.m.;Premier League;USA

 

