BASEBALL
6 p.m., Boston at Atlanta;TBS
6:40 p.m., St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs;BSMW, Marquee
6:40 p.m., Chicago White Sox at Kansas City;NBCSCH
8:30 p.m., Houston at LA Angels OR Miami at Arizona;MLBN
BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m., Philadelphia at Boston;TNT
10 p.m., Phoenix at Denver;TNT
HOCKEY
7 p.m., Carolina at New Jersey;ESPN
9:30 p.m., Dallas at Seattle;ESPN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m., Vanderbilt at Louisville;ESPN2
SOCCER
3 p.m., UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Real Madrid;CBS
7 p.m., Canadian Championship: CF Montréal at Toronto FC;FS2
TENNIS
5 a.m., Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds;TENNIS
6 a.m., Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds;TENNIS
