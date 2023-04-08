AUTO RACING
6 p.m.;NASCAR: The Food City Dirt Race;Fox
BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.;White Sox at Pirates;NBCSCH
12:30 p.m.;Yankees at Orioles;MLB
1 p.m.;Rangers at Cubs;Marquee
1 p.m.;Cardinals at Brewers;BSMW
1 p.m.;Florida at Tennessee;ESPN2
3:30 p.m.;Blue Jays at Angels;MLB
6 p.m.;Padres at Braves;ESPN
BASKETBALL
Noon;Pistons at Bulls;NBCSCH+
FOOTBALL
2 p.m.;XFL: Houston at San Antonio;ABC
6 p.m.;XFL: D.C. at Seattle;ESPN2
GOLF
1 p.m.;The Masters: Final round;CBS
HOCKEY
5 p.m.;Bruins at Flyers;TNT
7:30 p.m.;Avalanche at Ducks;TNT
SOCCER
8 a.m.;Crystal Palace at Leeds United;USA
SOFTBALL
3 p.m.;Kentucky at Mississippi;ESPN2
