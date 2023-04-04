BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.;Cubs at Reds;Marquee
Noon;Braves at Cardinals;BSMW
1 p.m.;Giants at White Sox;NBCSCH
3 p.m.;Angels at Mariners;MLB
6:30 p.m.;Blue Jays at Royals;MLB
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;Bulls at Bucks;NBCSCH,ESPN
9 p.m.;Lakers at Clippers;ESPN
GOLF
2 p.m.;The Masters: Par 3 Contest;ESPN
HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.;Lightning at Rangers;TNT
9 p.m.;Oilers at Ducks;TNT
SOCCER
2 p.m.;Newcastle United at West Ham United;USA
7 p.m.;CONCACAF Champions: Tigres UANL at Motogua;FS1
9 p.m.;CONCACAF Champions: LA FC at Vancouver;FS1
