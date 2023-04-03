BASEBALL
1 p.m.;Mets at Brewers;MLB
3 p.m.;Diamondbacks at Padres;MLB
5:30 p.m.;Cubs at Reds;Marquee
6 p.m.;Phillies at Yankees;FS1
6:45 p.m.;Braves at Cardinals;BSMW
9 p.m.;Rockies at Dodgers;MLB
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.;Hawks at Bulls;NBCSCH
7 p.m.;Celtics at 76ers;TNT
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Flyers at Blues;BSMW+
7 p.m.;Golden Knights at Predators;ESPN
8 p.m.;Blackhawks at Flames;NBCSCH+
9:30 p.m.;Oilers at Kings;ESPN
SOCCER
1:45 p.m.;Nottingham Forest at Leeds United;USA
7 p.m.;CONCACAF Champions: Atlas at Philadelphia Union;FS1
9 p.m.;CONCACAF Champions: Violette at Club León;FS1
Tags
- Playoff
- Stanley Cup
- Nba Playoffs
- Espn2
- Tour De France
- Marquee
- World Cup
- Tv Broadcasting
- Organic Chemistry
- Journalism
- Tennis
- Basketball
- Golf
- Sports
- Prehistory
- Soccer (us)
- American Football
- Ice Hockey
- Weapons
- Zoology
- Skating
- Entertainment
- Politics
- Motor Racing
- Ornithology
- Equestrian Sports
- Institutions
- University
- The Bible
- Linguistics
- Hockey
- Baseball
- Meteorology
- Botany
- Athletics
- Construction Industry
- Technology
- The Economy
- Christianity
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today