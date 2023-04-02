BASEBALL
1 p.m.;Mets at Brewers;MLB
3 p.m.;Giants at White Sox;NBCSCH
5:30 p.m.;Cubs at Reds;Marquee
6 p.m.;Phillies at Yankees;MLB
6:45 p.m.;Braves at Cardinals;BSMW
BASKETBALL
8 p.m.;NCAA: Championship game;CBS
SOCCER
2 p.m.;Tottenham Hotspur at Everton;USA
