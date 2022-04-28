On TV Today 4/29/22

BASEBALL
6 p.m.;Angels at White Sox;NBCSCH
7 p.m.;Cubs at Brewers;Marquee
7 p.m.;Diamondbacks at Cardinals;BSMW+
7 p.m.;Dallas Baptist at Illinois State;ESPNU
BASKETBALL
8 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Grizzlies at Timberwolves;ESPN
FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;NFL Draft: Round 2-3;ABC,ESPN,NFL
GOLF
11 a.m.;Champions: The Insperity Invitational;Golf
2:30 p.m.;PGA: The Mexico Open;Golf
5:30 p.m.;LPGA: Palos Verdes Championship;Golf
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Blackhawks at Sabres;NBCSCH+
7 p.m.;Golden Knights at Blues;BSMW
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today