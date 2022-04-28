 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical
TV highlights

On TV Today 4/29/22

  • 0

BASEBALL

6 p.m.;Angels at White Sox;NBCSCH

7 p.m.;Cubs at Brewers;Marquee

7 p.m.;Diamondbacks at Cardinals;BSMW+ 

7 p.m.;Dallas Baptist at Illinois State;ESPNU

BASKETBALL

8 p.m.;NBA Playoffs: Grizzlies at Timberwolves;ESPN

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;NFL Draft: Round 2-3;ABC,ESPN,NFL

GOLF

11 a.m.;Champions: The Insperity Invitational;Golf

2:30 p.m.;PGA: The Mexico Open;Golf

5:30 p.m.;LPGA: Palos Verdes Championship;Golf

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Blackhawks at Sabres;NBCSCH+

7 p.m.;Golden Knights at Blues;BSMW

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News